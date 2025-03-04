NXT in Orlando (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV grade, Crowbar, Sarah Stock, Dalton Castle, Yvon Cormier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I have last week’s NXT an A- grade for what was my favorite NXT episode so far this year.

Birthdays and Notables

-Crowbar (Christopher Ford) is 51.

-Sarah Stock is 46. She wrestled as Dark Angel and Sarita, and she currently works behind the scenes in AEW.

-Dalton Castle (Brett Giehl) is 39.

-Yvon Cormier died at age 70 after a cancer battle on March 4, 2009.