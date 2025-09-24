AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Bison Smith

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-AEW Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Petersen Events Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh. If you are attending and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.
-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.
-I gave last week’s AEW September to Remember three-hour block a B grade.
-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision (All Out pre-show special) a D grade for being a pre-show that would not have sold me on ordering the pay-per-view.
Birthdays and Notables
-Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is 49.
-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) is 40.
-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is 32.
-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.
