What's happening...

TNA opens internal investigation into Masha Slamovich being accused of domestic violence

September 24, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Masha Slamovich (Anna Khozina) is under an internal investigation in TNA. The former Knockouts Champion was accused on social media of domestic violence during a relationship she had with fellow wrestler Akira (Alex Atkisson).

A friend of Akira’s released a series of alleged text exchanges between the former couple that appear to include Slamovich acknowledging that she hit Akira. The friend’s account also released photos of Akira with cuts on his face and wrist.

A TNA spokesperson issued the following statement to Jon Alba of SI.com. “We take any allegations like this very seriously and have begun an internal investigation.”

Powell’s POV: Akira issued a statement on social media that can be read below. The message is concerning, and one can only hope his friends are looking out for him. Slamovich has yet to comment as of this update. The West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling independent promotions have announced that Slamovich will not be appearing at events she was previously advertised for.

(ProWrestling.net Editor Jason Powell has worked in journalism for 27 years, including as the Assistant Editor of PWTorch.com and as a Senior Editor at Fanball.com before launching ProWrestling.net on Feb. 11, 2008.)

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.