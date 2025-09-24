TNA opens internal investigation into Masha Slamovich being accused of domestic violence

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Masha Slamovich (Anna Khozina) is under an internal investigation in TNA. The former Knockouts Champion was accused on social media of domestic violence during a relationship she had with fellow wrestler Akira (Alex Atkisson).

A friend of Akira’s released a series of alleged text exchanges between the former couple that appear to include Slamovich acknowledging that she hit Akira. The friend’s account also released photos of Akira with cuts on his face and wrist.

A TNA spokesperson issued the following statement to Jon Alba of SI.com. “We take any allegations like this very seriously and have begun an internal investigation.”

Powell’s POV: Akira issued a statement on social media that can be read below. The message is concerning, and one can only hope his friends are looking out for him. Slamovich has yet to comment as of this update. The West Coast Pro and Prestige Wrestling independent promotions have announced that Slamovich will not be appearing at events she was previously advertised for.

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket. Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025

Explain why is it okay to celebrate a woman who done this to her ex and have her in the top 25 pic.twitter.com/cXYGtULtaO — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025

I woke up to this and people asking me if I was okay. Kinda wanna throw up, kinda want to go away forever. My friend held back for months because I asked her to, and I would have never said anything. I still really don’t want to. I didn’t want to lash out in anger, because I… — PSYCHO SAMURAI (@theakiraway) September 23, 2025

