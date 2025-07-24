TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Torrie Wilson, Zack Sabre Jr., Angelo Dawkins, MJ Jenkins

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is live tonight from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. The show will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET, and features the fallout from Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation and will return in mid-August.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade for being a focused go-home show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 28 percent of the vote. 25 finished second with A percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade, and found the final segment with Cody Rhodes forcing John Cena to sign a contract to be absurd.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 50.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 36.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 35.

-MJ Jenkins is 34.