WWE announces eleven new dates for Raw and Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce eleven new live event dates.

February 26, 2026 – WWE today announced eleven new dates for Raw and SmackDown in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, March 5 at 10am local. Fans can register to be the first to receive exclusive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new- events-presale-registration .

Friday, April 24 Fort Worth, Texas SmackDown Dickies Arena Ticketmaster Monday, April 27 Laredo, Texas RAW Sames Auto Arena Ticketmaster Friday, May 1 Tulsa, Oklahoma SmackDown BOK Center Ticketmaster Monday, May 4 Omaha, Nebraska RAW CHI Health Center Ticketmaster Friday, May 8 Jacksonville, Florida SmackDown Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Ticketmaster Monday, May 11 Knoxville, Tennessee RAW Thompson-Boling Arena Ticketmaster Friday, May 15 Columbia, South Carolina SmackDown Colonial Life Arena Ticketmaster Monday, May 18 Greensboro, North Carolina RAW First Horizon Coliseum Ticketmaster Friday, May 22 Lexington, Kentucky SmackDown Rupp Arena Ticketmaster Monday, June 15 Baltimore, Maryland RAW CFG Bank Arena Ticketmaster Friday, June 19 Kansas City, Missouri SmackDown T-Mobile Center AXS

Powell’s POV: Although no date is listed for the Memorial Day Raw on May 25, both shows will head overseas for Smackdown in Barcelona, Spain, on May 29, the Clash In Italy in Turin, Italy, on May 31, and Raw on June 1 in Turin.

