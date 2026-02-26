WWE announces eleven new dates for Raw and Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce eleven new live event dates.
February 26, 2026 – WWE today announced eleven new dates for Raw and SmackDown in 2026. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am local.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, March 5 at 10am local. Fans can register to be the first to receive exclusive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-
|Friday, April 24
|Fort Worth, Texas
|SmackDown
|Dickies Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, April 27
|Laredo, Texas
|RAW
|Sames Auto Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, May 1
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|SmackDown
|BOK Center
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, May 4
|Omaha, Nebraska
|RAW
|CHI Health Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, May 8
|Jacksonville, Florida
|SmackDown
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, May 11
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|RAW
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, May 15
|Columbia, South Carolina
|SmackDown
|Colonial Life Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, May 18
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|RAW
|First Horizon Coliseum
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, May 22
|Lexington, Kentucky
|SmackDown
|Rupp Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, June 15
|Baltimore, Maryland
|RAW
|CFG Bank Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, June 19
|Kansas City, Missouri
|SmackDown
|T-Mobile Center
|AXS
Powell’s POV: Although no date is listed for the Memorial Day Raw on May 25, both shows will head overseas for Smackdown in Barcelona, Spain, on May 29, the Clash In Italy in Turin, Italy, on May 31, and Raw on June 1 in Turin.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
Be the first to comment