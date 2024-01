IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to comment on his appearance on Monday’s WWE Raw Day 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Powell’s POV: The big line at the end of the promo about sitting at the Head of the Table teased the obvious direction. The big question now is when and where he will face Roman Reigns.