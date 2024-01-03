WWE Raw rating for The Rock’s return on the Day 1 themed show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.751 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 698,000 million average. Raw delivered a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.18 rating.

Powell’s POV: The final show of 2023 aired on Christmas night and was a “best of” edition. The better comparisons are the 1.526 million viewership count and the 0.47 rating from the prior week, or one year ago when the January 2, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.605 million viewers and a 0.41 rating.