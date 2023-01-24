Mick Foley explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook to explain why he chose not to appear on Monday’s WWE Raw XXX. “I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule,” Foley wrote on Monday prior to the show. “If I had not taken the past couple days off – and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show – I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project – which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel – and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children.”

Powell’s POV: It’s a shame that the timing didn’t work out, as Foley was obviously a huge part of Raw’s success during his time with the company. It will be interesting to learn what his new project entails.