WWE Raw viewership for Memorial Day

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.621 million viewers, according to PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from the 1.823 million average from last week. The overall rating was an all-time low of 1.10, down from 1.20 the previous week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.536 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.549 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.168 million viewers. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.45 rating. The May 25, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.735 million viewers for the Memorial Day episode.