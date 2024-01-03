AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s Worlds Collide fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin for the AEW International Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

-Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s show will feature the fallout edition from Saturday’s AEW Worlds and will be live from Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).