AEW Collision rating for the “Saturday Tailgate Brawl” pre-show for All Out

September 23, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday afternoon’s AEW Collision television show averaged 184,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s Collision aired at 1CT/2ET and was a one-hour pre-show for the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The previous Collision episode to air in the usual Saturday night time slot averaged 235,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the September 21, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 347,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

