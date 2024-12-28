WWE Royal Rumble lineup: Title match advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match

-Women’s Royal Rumble match

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

Powell’s POV: The ladder match was announced on Friday’s Smackdown. The WWE Championship and the classic winged eagle title belt will both hang above the ring. The Royal Rumble will stream live on Peacock.