WWE Smackdown on-site report: Results of three dark matches, notes on the live crowd’s reactions to Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Phil Garfinkel attended Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Portland, Oregon and sent the following notes.

-Seriously, the heat the “Con” Dom Mysterio got was absolutely amazing. That was the highlight of my night. it’s also interesting how much the commentary can contribute (or detract) from the ring action.

-Sonya Deville is also a heat magnet. Tegan Knox was just ok. Knox won the pre-show dark match with her Shiniest Wizard.

-The six-man tag was great. As a musician, Butch’s finger manipulation creeps me out every time.

-The audience was not invested in either Ricochet/Ivar or women’s tag match.

Folks loved Triple H, although his speech was mostly fluff but folks were happy to see him.

-Rhea Ripley is OVER and i’m betting is gonna be pulled from Judgment Day soon because the rest of the faction gets heat (but NOTHING like Dom). I don’t know what it was like on the broadcast, but in the building you could not hear one word.

-I was surprised the crowd did not pop for Sami Zayn as much as i thought they would. There was a bit of a groan from my friends and the folks around us when they used the tired backstage attack trope with Kevin Owens. I think we were all hoping to see Kevin in Sami’s corner during the Jey Uso natch.

-Dolph Ziggler’s shitty theme is worse in real life because you hear ALL of it. Dolph basically jobbed to U.S. Champion Austin Theory in a post live show dark match. Theory has some charisma, some good moves, and no one cares. He got a little heat. Folks stayed but that was because of the second dark match.

-Solo Sikoa beat Matt Riddle (both “from Las Vegas” while Jey was introduced as being from San Francisco). This was a better match, Solo won with interference from Jey. They put the boots to Riddle until Sami ran in with a chair. They ran off so no more of that interaction. A fun night all in all.

