WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The entrants lists for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Kofi Kingston, 29 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: 30 TBA).

Powell’s POV: Yes, this was uneventful, as WWE has not added anyone to the matches since Kingston declared his spot on December 2. It will be an all hands on deck event, as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Edge are all featured in the advertising. With no WWE premium live events scheduled between now and the Royal Rumble, it looks like we’ll be getting a slow build to the show.