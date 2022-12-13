WWE Raw preview: Ladder match announced for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz in a ladder match for two bags of cash

Powell's POV: Lumis agreed to put the bag of cash he won from Miz on the line in a double or nothing match. Monday's Raw will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena.