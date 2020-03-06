Liv Morgan on WWE Elimination Chamber preparation, her character change

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports Local interview with Liv Morgan

Host: Chuck Carroll

Full interview available at CBSlocal.com

Morgan on how one prepares for Elimination Chamber: I don’t think you do. I don’t think you do. How do you prepare? Do you throw yourself at fences? Steel link fences? There is no vibration. It’s just, go in there with the mindset that you know you’re going to get hurt, so how much are you willing to withstand to be the last one standing? To go onto WrestleMania to have the opportunity to compete with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. So I think it’s just the preparation of, “How much am I willing to go through?” And for me personally, I’d go through it all.”

On her character change and whether it was a concept that she came up with or a collaboration: “I just think it was time for the character to evolve. As much as I loved having pink hair and a blue tongue, you need to grow up at some point. So I think it was just time for Liv to grow up. So I had a nine-month hiatus of self-discovery and hair dye. I’m just trying to find my footing and my place as a woman in the world and in this business. And it’s different for me, and you guys are seeing the growth live on TV. What it is now may not be how it is in a couple months. But I’m just trying to grow, and I’m not fully there yet.”



