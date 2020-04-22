Dakota Kai on safety measures at WWE and NXT events, the idea of holding NXT Takeover without fans in attendance

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CBS Sports Local interview with Dakota Kai

Host: Chuck Carroll

Full interview available at CBSlocal.com

Kai on how her schedule is off compared to normal: “It’s insane. From going to just shooting on a closed set, just the fact that we’re not in front of an audience anymore really makes you appreciate them so much more than before… Everything’s just turned upside down, and I don’t like it. I want things to go back to how they were. I never thought I’d say this, but I miss fans.”

On the possibility of holding an NXT Takeover even without fans in attendance or if she feels should be reserved for packed arenas: “Honestly, it all depends on how much longer things will be the way that they are now. I’m not against it, obviously giving the fans at home forms of entertainment is key right now. I would obviously love, love, love for us to be able to do Takeovers with the packed arenas again, but who knows how long this is going to be going on.”

On safety measures and whether she feels comfortable when taping NXT shows: “I feel so comfortable taping all the shows that there have been a lot of measures being taken during this time. All of us have to wear masks, aside from when we’re actually taping the matches. Before we do anything, we have to check in with medical to make sure that we’re able to perform. If anyone’s unable to, they get sent home. They can’t be involved or at the set at all.”

Other topics include changes she’s had to make in the ring because of performing in an empty arena, how her friendship with Tegan Nox benefits their on-screen feud, and her thoughts on their tag team run being cut short by the heel turn.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

