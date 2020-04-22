04/22 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rebellion Night One with Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan, Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Championship, Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve vs. Madman Fulton and The Crists

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rebellion Night One with Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan, Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Championship, Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae, Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve vs. Madman Fulton and The Crists, and more (22:09)…

Click here for the April 22 Impact Wrestling audio review.

