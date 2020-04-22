Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Dino Bravo episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Dino Bravo edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 221,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s Jimmy Snuka and Nancy Argentino episode delivered 209,000 viewers. Last week’s edition was the least viewed episode of the season, and the two-hour season premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers.



