WWE features on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair on FS1 viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three shows featuring WWE female talent aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for two of the three episodes, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE 24 on Ronda Rousey: 214,000 viewers

-WWE Best of Charlotte Flair: 299,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: WWE Backstage and the Becky Lynch feature did not crack the top 150 cable ratings on Tuesday. It’s worth noting that my DVR recognizes some of these episodes based on my weekly DVR settings for Raw, NXT, and Smackdown. Last night, my DVR automatically recorded the Lynch episode and the replay of the Rousey episode, yet did not record the Flair episode (even though I did not set it specifically to record any of those episodes). I have no idea what any of that means, but it has been a trend since WWE started running three-hour blocks on FS1 on Tuesdays leading into WWE Backstage.



