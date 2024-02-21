What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

February 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.87 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.747 million average. Raw delivered a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Nice increases in both key categories. One year earlier, the February 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.006 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Elimination Chamber fallout show.

