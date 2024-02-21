WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.87 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.747 million average. Raw delivered a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Nice increases in both key categories. One year earlier, the February 20, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.006 million viewers and a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Elimination Chamber fallout show.