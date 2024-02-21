Randy Orton comments on the allegations against Vince McMahon in Janel Grant’s lawsuit

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Randy Orton spoke with the New York Post about lawsuit that Janel Grant filed against Vince McMahon. “I’ve seen the horrible things online that I don’t want to believe because this man has done so many things for me,” Orton told Joseph Staszewski. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been given second and third chances [in WWE]. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in now if it wasn’t for that man.

“So part of me wants to not believe it and then the other part of me understands that he could have done all these wonderful things for me and the business and created this amazing thing that will go on and on well after he’s gone, but on the other hand he’s human and he made some f–king terrible mistakes…

“There’s three sides to every story. Their side, the other side and then the truth. I think a lot more has to come out before I can really speak on any of this. I think that would be the case for any talent that you ask, but I do know about Vince McMahon the man that I’ve known for the past 24 years personally and I owe him for everything he’s done for me.

“I say that with conviction because I won’t be in this position without a lot of help from him. But if these allegations are true, then it’s some horrible s–t right there. I’m torn. It’s hard.” Read the full story at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Orton also stated that he has not heard McMahon’s side of the story. All things considered, I think Orton handled this well by using the words “horrible shit” to describe the allegations against McMahon, while also adding that McMahon “made some f–king terrible mistakes.” I’m also pleasantly surprised that Orton was allowed to actually comment on the situation and this wasn’t a case of a PR person stepping in and putting a stop to the interview once the subject was brought up.