04/22 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 107): Jim Ross discusses his “Under The Black Hat” autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his “Under The Black Hat” autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 107) and guest Jim Ross.

ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

