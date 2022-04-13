WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: Another title match added to the card for the May premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Powell’s POV: The Raw Women’s Championship match was made official on The Bump online show. WrestleMania Backlash will be held on Mother’s Day, so plan accordingly or you’ll end up in the doghouse. Join me for my live review of the event, and a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I will be available to Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).