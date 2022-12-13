NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, Michael Elgin, Lee Johnson, Junkyard Dog

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s NXT Deadline premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 31percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Fuerza Guerrera is 69.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) is 64.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) is 36.

-Lee Johnson is 25.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.