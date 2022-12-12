12/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa, Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa, Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky, and more (28:29)…

Click here to stream or download the December 12 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.