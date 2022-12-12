What's happening...

12/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa, Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky

December 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins for a shot at the U.S. Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. Elias, AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa, Candice LeRae vs. Iyo Sky, and more (28:29)…

Click here to stream or download the December 12 WWE Raw audio review.

