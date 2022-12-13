12/12 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese vs. Brandon Cutler, Luther, and Serpentico, Zane Valero and Zack Clayton vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, Danni Bee vs. Emi Sakura, Warren Johnson and Zach Mason vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 92)

Taped December 7, 2022 in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center

Streamed December 12, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez was the ring announcer.

1. Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. Menard was not on commentary for this match.Bee got chants of “Danni” before her and Sakura locked up. Bee offered a handshake which Sakura refused and turned her back to Bee. Bee attacked and then dropped Sakura with a neckbreaker. Bee followed up with a low dropkick that did not faze Sakura. Sakura grabbed Bee by the hair then chopped her. Sakura then her “Rock You” chops and splash and then lifted up Bee with a double underhook and dropped her with a gutbuster. Sakura quickly locked in a Dragon sleeper and Bee tapped out.

Emi Sakura defeated Danni Bee by submission in 1:40.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A very quick match for Sakura this week.

2. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson and Zach Mason.When the bell rang, Menard clotheslined Johnson while Parker knocked Mason off the apron. Menard and Parker then hit an elevated double DDT on Johnson and got the pinfall.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason by pinfall in 0:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Yes, the match only went 20 seconds. Menard and Parker didn’t even take off their vests.

The Butcher and The Blade were backstage. Blade said the other tag teams need a dose of reality and they are reality. Butcher said to call 1-800-See-Ya because everyone’s ass is grass and they are going to smoke it all.

3. Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen. After locking up Vertvixen pulled Nightingale down by the hair and kicked her into the ropes. Vertvixen attempted an Irish whip but Nightingale cartwheeled out of it and took over on offense. Nightingale. Nightingale splashed Vertvixen for a near fall then hit her with a corner splash. Nightingale sent Vertvixen to the opposite corner but she went up and over Nightingale. Vertvixen followed up with a trip and then hit Nightingale with a low flatliner. Nightingale recovered and hit Vertvixen with a series of short arm clotheslines. Nightingale followed up shortly after with a powerbomb and got the pinfall.

Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen by pinfall in 2:10.

After the match Tay Melo and Anny Jay came out and attacked Nightingale, until Ruby Soho came out with a pipe to chase them off.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good but short back and forth match. Vertvixen got to show a bit. I also like the simple but effective attack by Melo and Jay after the match. Soho coming out to make the save will most likely lead to a tag match in the near future.

4.” Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Zane Valero and Zack Clayton. Valero and Taylor started the match. Taylor hit Valero with Sole Food early then followed up with a thrust kick before tagging in Beretta. Beretta and Taylor then dropped Valero with a double shoulder tackle. Valero tagged in Clayton who kicked Beretta in the midsection and then beat down Beretta in the corner. Clayton then sent Beretta into the ropes and hit a high elevated backdrop. Clayton then powered through another backdrop on Beretta and tagged in Valero.

Valero and Clayton attempted a double clothesline but Beretta ducked and sent Valero into Clayton. Beretta then used Clayton to hit a tornado DDT on Valero. Beretta went for the tag but Clayton pulled Taylor off the apron. Valero then hit Beretta with a thrust kick but then attempted a discus lariat and missed. Beretta hit Valero with a half and half combo then made the tag to Taylor. Valero tried to make the tag but Clayton hopped off the apron and started to walk to the back. Taylor sent Valero to the mat with a uranage and made the tag to Beretta. Taylor and Beretta then set up Valero for Strong Zero and got the pinfall.

“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Zane Valero and Zack Clayton by pinfall in 3:00.

After the match Beretta and Taylor lifted Valero up and hugged him in the center of the ring before letting him fall to the mat again.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A fine showcase for the “Best Friends” Clayton got to show a little character development of being a bit of a jerk by walking out on his partner.

5. Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Luther, Serpentico and Brandon Cutler. Cutler came out first. When Serpentico and Luther came out, Serpentico hugged Cutler and then they posed like The Elite. Sterling had his team’s music cut off so he could talk on the way to the ring. Sterling said there was a law in Texas that stated you cannot eat your neighbor’s garbage. He said that makes a lot of sense if you ever had Texas BBQ. Normally he would say their opponents were the biggest weirdo losers they have seen but then they came to Austin, Texas and saw all of them.

Luther and Woods started the match. After trading forearms, Luther caught Woods with an enziguri. Luther followed up with a big boot and tagged in Serpentico. Luther slammed Serpentico onto Woods and then Cutler wanted to do the same so he was tagged in. Luther slammed Cutler onto Woods. Everyone then wound up in the ring and Cutler, Luther and Serpentico lifted Woods, Nese and Daivari into airplane spins.

With everyone dizzy, it left Serpentico and Woods in the ring. Serpentico went for a move but was thrown into the heel corner with an overhead throw. Woods, Nese and Daivari took turns working over Serpentico until eventually he made the hot tag to Cutler. Cutler cleared the ring and focused on Nese. After hit his Dab elbow drop, Cutler reached for his cold spray. Sterling hopped up on the apron and grabbed it from Cutler.

Nese then held Cutler for Sterling to spray Cutler but Cutler ducked and the spray hit Nese. Cutler made the tag and he Serpentico and Luther set up for a triple team. Daivari and Woods dragged both Luther and Cutler out of the ring and into the ringside barrier. Nese and Woods then hit their double team finisher on Serpentico while Daivari followed up with a frog splash and got the pinfall.

Ari Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Luther, Serpentico and Brandon Cutler by pinfall in 5:20.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good back and forth main event though the result obviously was never in doubt. It’s also this week’s match of the night but by default as no other match really was that good enough or was too short.

This episode was much shorter than previous weeks due to the extra episode of Elevation prior to Final Battle. Fortunately, if you missed this episode you really didn’t miss much. Episode 93 clocked in at 27 minutes and 4 seconds.