AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Slim J and Jeeves Kay

-Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen

-Dean Alexander, Rosario Grillo, and Rhett Titus vs. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy

-Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, and LSG vs. Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, and Cole Karter

-Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette

-Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

