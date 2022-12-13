AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Slim J and Jeeves Kay
-Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen
-Dean Alexander, Rosario Grillo, and Rhett Titus vs. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy
-Joe Keys, Chris Steeler, and LSG vs. Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, and Cole Karter
-Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette
-Zack Clayton vs. Steve Pena
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
