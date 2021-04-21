AEW Dynamite preview: Two title matches headline for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Ricky Starks vs. Hangman Page.

-Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Billy Gunn vs. QT Marshall.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston return.

-Jim Ross sits down with The Pinnacle to discuss the Blood and Guts match.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Jake Barnett has the week off, so join me for this week’s live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.