1/24 NXT in Shreveport results: NXT wrestler calls out “Judas Effect” before performing Chris Jericho’s move, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, and Matt Riddle vs. Undisputed Era, Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, NXT UK talent appear

NXT Live Event

Shreveport, Louisiana at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

Report by Dot Net reader Matt Valcho

1. Tyler Bate defeated Raul Mendoza.

2. Reina Gonzalez defeated Kayden Carter.

3. Ilja Dragunov defeated Bronson Reed.

4. Trent Seven defeated Cameron Grimes.

5. “Imperium” Marcel Barthel and WWE UK Champion Walter (w/ Fabian Aichner) defeated “The Forgotten Sons” Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker.

Intermission

6. Mia Yim and NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair and NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

7. Angel Garza defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

8. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, and Matt Riddle defeated “The Undisputed Era” NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in an eight-man tag.

Notes

-Gonzalez cut a promo on Louisiana not being good enough to host Worlds Collide and the Royal Rumble. She went on to insult LSU while throwing up a Hook’Em Horns. If anyone wants to get some heat in the state of Louisiana, insult the Tigers.

-Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner were set to start the match before Walter interrupted and took Aichner’s place. A fun hoss fight ensued with Ryker and Walter exchanging chops.

-Garza and Swerve earned match of the night honors in my book. Expected nothing less from the guys from 205 Live.

-Dijakovic yelled Judas Effect when he hit Adam Cole with a spinning elbow during the match. That earned a good laugh from a lot of the floor seats.

-Keith Lee is over. Like, really really over. The guy is a star.

I’d highly recommend anyone going and checking out NXT the next time they’re in your area. The whole show was a total blast.



