AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

August 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson.

-Dani Jordynne vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

-Lee Johnson vs. Marcus Kross.

-Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk.

-Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

