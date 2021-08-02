AEW Dark Elevation preview: The list of advertised matches for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson.

-Dani Jordynne vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

-Lee Johnson vs. Marcus Kross.

-Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk.

-Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kris Statlander.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.