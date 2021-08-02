WWE Raw preview: Goldberg and two advertised matches (live coverage tonight)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Goldberg appears.

-Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Championship Contenders Match (non-title).

-Omos vs. Riddle.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Goldberg and Randy Orton are advertised on the arena website, and the dark main events are listed as Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos in a six-man tag match, and ASH vs. Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Chicago and Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com