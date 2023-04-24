WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s return to Chicago

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bad Bunny returns

-Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that they will officially announce a match that Bunny will work or be involved in for Backlash. Raw will be held in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday night at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.