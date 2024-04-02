WWE Raw rating for the brand’s WMXL go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.783 million viewers for USA Network, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.729 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.60 rating.

Powell’s POV: One year earlier, the April 3, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.26 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania 39 fallout show. The WrestleMania 39 go-home show aired a week earlier and drew 1.843 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.