WWE Raw rating for the brand’s WMXL go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.783 million viewers for USA Network, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.729 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick from last week’s 0.60 rating.
Powell’s POV: One year earlier, the April 3, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.26 million viewers and a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania 39 fallout show. The WrestleMania 39 go-home show aired a week earlier and drew 1.843 million viewers and a 0.56 rating.
Be the first to comment