WWE Raw in Hartford, Pro Wrestling Boom Live, Colt Cabana, Dakota Kai, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Brooke Hogan, Chad Patton, Scott Armstrong, Orange Cassidy, Brad Maddox, Alicia Webb, Jim Steele, Mr. Fuji, Dory Funk Sr.

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Backlash France. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. “Survivor” and “House of Villains” star Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Backlash France at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Hartford, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Winnipeg, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Colt Cabana (a/k/a Scott Colton) is 45 today.

-Dakota Kai (Cheree Crowley) is 37 today.

-Bill Watts turned 85 on Sunday.

-Hiroshi Hase turned 63 on Sunday.

-WWE referee Chad Patton turned 47 on Sunday.

-Brooke Hogan turned 36 on Sunday.

-WWE referee Scott Armstrong turned 65 on Saturday.

-Jim Steele (James Rocha) turned 57 on Saturday.

-Alicia Webb, who worked as Ryan Shamrock, turned 45 on Saturday.

-Orange Cassidy (James Cipperly) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Brad Maddox (Tyler Kluttz Warner) turned 40 on Saturday.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) was born on May 4, 1934. He died at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Dory Funk Sr. was born on May 4, 1919. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on June 3, 1973.