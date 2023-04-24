What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Title matches

April 24, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.175 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.265 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second (behind an NBA playoff game) in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.58 rating. The April 22, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.952 million viewers and a 0.47 rating. AEW Rampage aired on Saturday, so the rating should be available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.