WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Title matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.175 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.265 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished second (behind an NBA playoff game) in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.58 rating. The April 22, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.952 million viewers and a 0.47 rating. AEW Rampage aired on Saturday, so the rating should be available on Tuesday morning.