1/24 NJPW The New Beginning in Florida results: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi in an elimination match, Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Zayne, TJP and Karl Fredericks vs. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW The New Beginning USA Tour

St. Petersburg, Florida at St. Petersburg Coliseum

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Misterioso beat Clark Connors. Misterioso used a back cracker for the win.

2. Yuji Nagata and Satoshi Kojima beat Ren Narita and Alex Coughlin. Nagata took out Coughlin with a backdrop hold.

3. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano over TJP and Karl Fredericks. Cabana used the Superman pin on Fredericks.

4. Jeff Cobb beat Alex Zayne with a Tour of the Islands.

5. Lance Archer over Yoshi-Hashi with the EBD Claw.

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Rocky Romero beat Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi in an elimination match. Tanahashi was the last member of his team remaining when he beat Takahashi.

The tour continues Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday in Durham, North Carolina, Thursday in Miami, Florida, and Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report to dotnetjason@gmail.com



