4/7 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Joe Gacy, Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Dante Chen vs. Boa

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 60)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 7, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Before the show started, a memorial graphic for ‘Bushwhacker’ Butch Miller was shown on the screen…

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Boa. Boa took Chen down early as the match began. Chen applied an armlock on Boa before transitioning into a series of armdrags. Ava of ‘The Schism’ suddenly appeared at ringside scouting both of the men in the ring before returning to the back. Boa worked on the stomach of Chen before hitting a butterfly suplex for a near fall. Boa worked on the neck of Chen but Chen responded with a suplex to gain momentum. Chen hit a pump kick on Boa and hit the roaring chop to the chest to pick up the victory.

Dante Chen defeated Boa via pinfall in 5:06.

The commentary team hyped Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for after the break…[c]

2. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Legend powered up and dropped Ruca as the match began. Palmer made the tag and Ruca launched Palmer into Legend who hit a flying crossbody. Jackson made the tag and worked on Palmer before tagging Legend back in who dropped Palmer for a near fall. Palmer looked for the hot tag but Jackson who made an earlier tag pulled her away but Palmer rolled through and tagged in Ruca. Ruca hit a double arm suplex on Jackson but Legend broke up the pin attempt. Palmer and Legend fought off at ringside as Ruca hit Jackson with the ‘Sol Snatcher’ for the win.

Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson via pinfall in 4:50.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah vs. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine, Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler). Gacy powered Mensah into the ropes early forcing a break to Mensah’s early advantage. Mensah sent Gacy to ringside and hit a dive but a distraction from Ava would allow Gacy to take control on Mensah back in the ring. Gacy hit a powerslam for a near fall but followed up with a sleeperhold. Mensah rallied and hit a German suplex and a springboard kick on Gacy for a two count. Mensah went for an axe kick but Gacy would avoid and hit the handspring clothesline on Mensah to finish the contest.

Joe Gacy defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 5:10.

John’s Ramblings: A good main event closed a passable edition of ‘Level Up’ this week. Perhaps more notable than Joe Gacy picking up a win however was the potential final appearances of the ‘The Dyad/Grizzled Young Veterans’ duo of Jagger Reid (James Drake) and Rip Fowler (Zack Gibson), who requested their releases from WWE. A talented tag team, I am interested to see where this pair will eventually end up to showcase their skills if the releases are granted.