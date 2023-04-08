NWA 312 results: Tyrus vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA Championship, Kamille vs. La Rosa Negra for the NWA Women’s Title, La Rebelion vs. Magnum Muscle for the NWA Tag Team Titles, Cyon vs. EC3 for the NWA National Title, Thom Latimer vs. Bully Ray

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS Uncategorized

NWA 312 Pay-Per-View

Aired live April 7, 2023 on FITE TV

Highland Park, Illinois at Studio One

NWA 312 Pre-Show

1. Natalia Markova beat Labrava Escobar.

2. “The Country Gentlemen” AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews over “The SVGS” Jax Dane and Blake Troop to retain the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles.

3. Gaagz the Gymp beat Sal the Pal in a hair vs. mask strap match.

4. Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox defeated Daisy Kill and Talos.

1. EC3 beat Cyon to win the NWA National Championship.

2. Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate over “Pretty Empowered” Ella Envy and Roxy to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles.

3. Kratos beat Yabo the Clown.

4. “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason won the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal to earn a future shot at the NWA National Title.

5. Kenzie Page beat Max the Impaler in the tournament final to become the first NWA Women’s TV Champion.

6. Kerry Morton beat Joe Alonzo to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship.

7. Bully Ray over Thom Latimer by DQ.

8. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf beat “Magnum Muscle” Matthew Mims and Dak Draper to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

9. Kamille beat La Rosa Negra to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

10. Tyrus beat Chris Adonis to retain the NWA Championship.