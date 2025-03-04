WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a steel cage match

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado tag team match

-Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

-AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).