The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart uses the John Cena heel turn as a political metaphor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Stewart used John Cena’s heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber as a political metaphor during his monologue on Monday’s edition of The Daily Show. Watch the full video below.

Powell’s POV: Before you send me an angry email or complain in our comment section about not wanting politics mixed with pro wrestling, please remember that no one is forcing you to watch the video. I even left out the usual link above so that you would need to scroll down and click the play button, meaning it’s totally on you if you choose watch the video. So if you get triggered, please go outside, yell at a cloud, and leave me out of it. Thank you.