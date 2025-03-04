What's happening...

WrestleMania 41 lineup: Four world championship matches set for the biggest event of the year

March 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the Women’s World Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women’s World Championship on Monday’s Raw. With five weeks of Raw shows remaining before WrestleMania, I wonder if they will find their way back to Ripley vs. Belair or perhaps set up a Triple Threat. WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

