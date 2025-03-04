TNA announces the re-signing of two members of The System

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce the re-signing of Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards, as first reported by PWInsider.com.

Stalwarts in The System and real-life husband and wife, Eddie and Alisha are decorated wrestlers who have called TNA Wrestling home for more than a decade. Eddie arrived in TNA in January 2014 as one half of The Wolves tag team. He has since won, well, just about everything possible. His TNA resume includes:

· TNA World Champion (2 times);

· TNA World Tag Team Championship (7 times);

· TNA X-Division Champion (2 times);

· Eighth TNA Triple Crown Champion; and

· Match of the Year Award-winner (2020)

A Boston native and diehard fan of all Boston pro sports teams, Eddie broke into pro wrestling in 2002 and was trained by Killer Kowalski. He has signed a multi-year extension with TNA Wrestling.

Alisha made a brief debut in TNA in 2008 and has been an ever-present force in the Knockouts Division since 2017. Alisha teamed with current Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich in 2024, forming The Malisha, and the duo captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, which they held for 133 days.

Eddie, Alisha and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in El Paso for two live events, March 14-15, including Sacrifice on March 14, airing live on the TNA+ app. All matches on March 15 will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV in the U.S., Sportsnet+ in Canada and TNA+ around the world.

In El Paso, Eddie, Brian Myers and JDC from The System join forces with The Colóns for a highly anticipated 10-Man Tag Team Match against TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, recent TNA Wrestling signee Elijah, Matt Hardy and two partners of their choosing.

The El Paso shows will also feature TNA X-Division Champion Moose, Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, Jeff Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Ace Austin, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.

Powell’s POV: Eddie has been Mr. Reliable for TNA over the years. Meanwhile, Alisha is coming off a breakout year in which she found her voice and delivered some major heat generating promos.