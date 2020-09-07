9/7 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the Labor Day edition featuring Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee, Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens in Raw Underground, Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,424)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired September 7, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening kicked off the episode… Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. Cole noted that he was filling in for Tom Phillips, who had the week off…

Randy Orton made his entrance while the broadcast team hyped his match against Keith Lee. Orton said he could talk about all the wrestlers he’s kicked in the skull, but Raw only lasts three hours. Orton boasted that he kicked Drew McIntyre’s head and broke his jaw. Highlights aired of Orton’s attacks on McIntyre. Orton suggested that McIntyre should hand him the WWE Championship.

An ambulance siren interrupted Orton’s promo. An ambulance pulled into the arena near the stage. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre exited the ambulance and then attacked Orton in the ring. McIntyre ducked a charging Orton, hit the ropes, and then delivered a Claymore Kick. McIntyre exited the ring while Cole labeled him stubborn, resolute, and dangerously proud…

Powell’s POV: Did Amway Center throw in an ambulance for WWE to use? It feels like we see one at least once a week on WWE television lately.

Footage aired from earlier today of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin walking backstage. MVP accused a janitor of saying something about his mother. Lashley grabbed the guy by the throat. Benjamin hit the janitor. MVP told him to watch himself or he could get hurt…

Apollo Crews made his entrance for another Hurt Business six-man tag match… [C]

Backstage, Adam Pearce and two security guards confronted McIntyre. Pearce noted that McIntyre wasn’t medically cleared to appear and added that he needed him to leave the premises. McIntyre said he did what he needed to do and would comply. After McIntyre walked away, Pearce told the security guards that they didn’t need any more surprises…

Crews and Ricochet were standing in the ring. Cedric Alexander made his entrance and was attacked from behind by the Hurt Business on the stage…

1. “The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander. Alexander shook off the attack while Crews started the match for his team. Crews was isolated and was reaching to tag Ricochet when Alexander pulled Ricochet off the apron and attacked him.

Alexander entered the ring and hit a Backstabber on Crews while MVP and Lashley high-fived. Benjamin looked shocked. Benjamin waited for Crews to stand up, then hit him with his Paydirt finisher and pinned him.

“The Hurt Business” Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin beat Apollo Crews, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander in 4:25.

After the match, Alexander stood on the apron and smiled while The Hurt Business applauded him. Alexander dropped off the apron and pointed at the trio…

Powell’s POV: Crews lot the U.S. Title by submission, and Ricochet’s talents are squandered. With that in mind, it’s actually become tough to blame Alexander. It was odd that he didn’t join the Hurt Business in the middle of the ring afterward and headed to the back on his own.

Cole hyped Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy while nothing that Rey Mysterio is sidelined by a torn triceps… An ad for Tuesday’s NXT hyped the cage match and the match for vacant NXT Championship… [C]

2. Raw Tag Team Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Angel Garza and Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) in a non-title match. Cole noted that the Profits had been champions for 188 days. The broadcast team also recapped Angel Garza bailing when Retribution attacked last week. During the entrances, Andrade and Vega stormed past Garza, who was kneeling on the stage.

Andrade and Garza bickered at ringside. During the match, Andrade was looking for a tag when Garza dropped off the apron and argued with Vega. Garza asked if they need him. She said they do, but he left anyway. Seconds later, Ford performed a top rope splash and got the pin…

Raw Tag Champions The Street Profits beat Angel Garza and Andrade in 1:55 in a non-title match.

After the match, Smackdown Tag Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura came out holding their tag titles… [C]

Powell’s POV: I hope this is last Profits vs. Andrade and Garza match. I like these teams, but the company has run their lopsided feud into the ground. The referee made an interesting count on the pinfall. He counted to two, then repositioned himself so that he could see the should of Andrade, then hit the mat or the third time. I assume Cesaro and Nakamura showing up means we’re getting a champion vs. champion match at Clash of Champions.

Coming out of the break, Cesaro and Nakamura were in the ring with the Street Profits. Cesaro said they were surprised to find out that the Profits are the longest reigning Raw Tag Champions in years. Cesaro said he’s sure people didn’t know because when they think of the Profits, they think of (Nakamura chimed in) basketball, golf, and other games.

Cesaro issued a champions vs. champions match for next week. Dawkins said Ford is family. Ford said they have a real vibe unlike The Bar 2.0. Ford said Cesaro has had so many partners that he might need an STD test. Ford accepted the challenge (they still want the smoke)…

Powell’s POV: My mistake. All titles must be defended at NOC according to the hype, so it actually makes sense that these teams would have a non-title champion vs. champion match on television.

R-Truth was shown on a restaurant set. A waiter pulled a tray cover off and a ninja’s head was there. Akira Tozawa showed up with other ninjas. Truth took off with the tray that the ninja was on. Truth clearly slipped as he rounded a corner with Tozawa and the other ninjas in pursuit…

Peyton Royce made her entrance while the broadcast team hyped her match against her former IIconics tag team partner… [C]



