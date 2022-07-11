NXT 2.0 TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship headlines Tuesday’s USA Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci
-Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner
Powell’s POV: Perez is cashing in her NXT Breakout Tournament reward for a shot at Rose’s title. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment