NXT 2.0 TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship headlines Tuesday’s USA Network show

July 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

-Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner

Powell’s POV: Perez is cashing in her NXT Breakout Tournament reward for a shot at Rose’s title. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

