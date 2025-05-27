Rick Derringer dead at age 77, producer and performer of classic WWF theme songs

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Musician Rick Derringer died on Monday at age 77. The cause of death was not disclosed. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Derringer produced the WWF’s “The Wrestling Album” and its follow-up album “Piledriver: The Wrestling Album II”. He co-wrote and performed the songs “Real American” and the Demolition theme song. His best-known mainstream rock songs are “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” and “Hang on Sloopy”. My condolences to his family, friends, and fans.