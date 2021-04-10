WrestleMania 37 weekend weather forecast – Thunderstorms possible

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Brick Tamland, ProWrestling.net Weather Correspondent

-The forecast for WrestleMania 37 night one in Tampa, Florida calls for scattered and isolated thunderstorms tonight. The temperature will be 79 for the start of the Kickoff Show and will drop to 74 by 11ET.

-The forecast for WrestleMania 37 night two in Tampa is worse, as thunderstorms are expected all day long with scattered thunderstorms during the show. The temp will start 73 for the Kickoff Show and drop to 71 by 11ET. Read more at Weather.com.

Brick Tamland’s POV: People seem to like me because I am polite and I am rarely late. I like to eat ice cream and I really enjoy a nice pair of slacks. Years later, a doctor will tell me that I have an I.Q. of 48 and am what some people call Braun Strowman.