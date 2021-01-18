WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss in a non-title match.

-An update on Randy Orton following last week’s fireball angle.

-The Hurt Business vs. Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the three members of Hurt Business who will be in the six-man tag match. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.