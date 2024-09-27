WWE Smackdown preview: Triple Threat ladder match for WWE Tag Team Titles headlines next week’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa vs. “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a dumpster match

-AJ Styles returns

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.