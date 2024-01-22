What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the Royal Rumble go-home show

January 22, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

-Bobby Lashley and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins meet face-to-face with “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.